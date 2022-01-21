Longtime friend asks community to rally behind Grumpy’s owner, help rebuild

Teams were seen starting the cleanup process at Grumpy's in Middleburg on Friday.

MIDDLEBURG Fla – A woman who said she has been friends with the owner of the Middleburg Grumpy’s since kindergarten told News4JAX it broke her heart to see all his hard work with the restaurant destroyed in a devastating fire Wednesday.

Leah Currie has started a GoFundMe to help the location’s owner, Dell Hoard, and its general manager, Courtney Smith, as they rebuild.

“To see the business go up in flames and really everything they have worked so hard for in the past two years be lost in seconds, it was gut-wrenching for me,” Currie said. “I know how hard they have worked to get to where they are.”

Teams were seen Friday at the restaurant, starting the cleanup process.

Firefighters were first called to the restaurant shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Clay County Fire Rescue said when they got there, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the building. The restaurant was closed at the time and no one was hurt in the fire.

According to Clay County Fire Rescue, the fire appears to have started in the kitchen. Once it was out, burn marks were visible on the walls, with water damage and pieces of the ceiling coming down.

Photo taken inside Grumpy's following fire. (News4JAX.com)

“Our franchisees here, Dell Hoard and the family, I mean, they’re obviously devastated. This is their baby, they’re here every day. You know, this is our first franchise store,” said Daniel Deleon, president and CEO of Grumpy’s.

Currie said Hoard and Smith grew up in Clay County and are an integral part of the community.

“I felt like there was something I needed to do to help get them back up on their feet,” Currie said of starting the GoFundMe account.

Currie said the main purpose of the GoFundMe fundraiser is to help Hoard and Smith have enough finances to be able to keep their staff while they rebuild.

“My end result for them would be that they can keep all of their staff on board and bring them back to have their Grumpy’s family as one,” Currie said. “So that when they do get back up and running, it takes off with a bang.”

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook also posted on Facebook, asking the community to keep the franchise owners in their thoughts as they work through this.

Grumpy’s has other locations in Orange Park and St. Johns County. A fourth location is being built in the Wildlight community of Nassau County.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the exact cause of the fire.