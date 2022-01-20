54º
Firefighters bring fire under control at Grumpy’s Restaurant in Middleburg

Photo from outside Grump's Restaurant in Middleburg (News4JAX.com)

Clay County Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched Wednesday night to a fire at the popular Grumpy’s Restaurant in Middleburg.

No injuries were reported. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook posted on Facebook about the fire:

“Please keep Dell and Courtney in your prayers tonight. We all know how hard they work to keep this great place going,” Cook said in a post on Facebook.

Dell Hoard is the owner of the restaurant, and Courtney Smith is the general manager.

At 8:53 p.m., Clay County Fire Rescue said the fire had been brought under control and crews were clearing out smoke.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause.

