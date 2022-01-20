Firefighters bring fire under control at Grumpy’s Restaurant in Middleburg

Photo from outside Grump's Restaurant in Middleburg

Clay County Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched Wednesday night to a fire at the popular Grumpy’s Restaurant in Middleburg.

No injuries were reported. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook posted on Facebook about the fire:

“Please keep Dell and Courtney in your prayers tonight. We all know how hard they work to keep this great place going,” Cook said in a post on Facebook.

Dell Hoard is the owner of the restaurant, and Courtney Smith is the general manager.

Update 8:53PM- firefighters have controlled a commercial structure fire at 1805 Blanding Blvd. Crews are clearing out the smoke now. The electric company is on scene and the State Fire Marshal is in route. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/kFj73ie6O4 — Clay County Fire Rescue (@ClayFireRescue) January 20, 2022

At 8:53 p.m., Clay County Fire Rescue said the fire had been brought under control and crews were clearing out smoke.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause.