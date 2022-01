Ribault High School human anatomy and physiology teacher, Charles Darwin Magdaluyo, is named the 2022 Duval County Teacher of the Year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Public Education Fund honored Duval County’s 179 school teachers of the year at the 31st annual EDDY Awards gala on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Ribault High School human anatomy and physiology teacher, Charles Darwin Magdaluyo, was the the 2022 Duval County Teacher of the Year. Watch the televised portion of the ceremony that aired on WJXT-Channel 4.

RELATED: Charles Magdaluyo named 2022 Duval County Teacher of the Year