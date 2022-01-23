Jacksonville Icemen player accused of using racial gesture towards Black player

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Icemen hockey player was accused of using a racially motivated gesture towards a Black player on the other team during a Saturday game.

Jordan Subban, who is a forward for the South Carolina Stingrays and brother of National Hockey League star P.K. Subban, said in a tweet that Jacksonville defenseman Jacob Panetta made “monkey gestures” before a scuffle broke out during the overtime period of Saturday night’s contest at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

More like @JPanetta12 was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is. There fixed it 👍🏾 https://t.co/JtPqpN9wwE — Jordan Subban (@jordansubban) January 23, 2022

Jordan Subban responded to a tweet from the Icemen account that said a rough fight resulted in multiple penalties on both sides. According to Jordan Subban, Panetta “was too much of a coward to fight me.”

“...as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is,” Jordan Subban tweeted.

A clip of the purported incident recorded from the stands that has since gone viral shows the two having to be separated in the corner to the left of the Icemen net. The video does not include any on-ice audio.

Ad

The former fourth-round NHL draft pick said he proceeded to punch Panetta in the face multiple times before he went down to the ice.

They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other black players are the monkeys! Hey @jacobpanetta you shouldn’t be so quick delete your Twitter or your Instagram account you will probably be able to play again… that’s what history says but things pic.twitter.com/8zOJ9q47pk — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) January 23, 2022

News4JAX has reached out to the Jacksonville Icemen, the ECHL league offices and South Carolina Stingrays for comment.

“Currently the ECHL is reviewing the situation and we will comment upon conclusion of that review,” an Icemen spokesperson said.

Jordan’s brother P.K. Subban is the ambassador for “Hockey Is For Everyone,” a new initiative created to promote diversity and inclusion at all levels of the game.

P.K. Subban also tweeted about the incident and said: “They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other black players are the monkeys! Hey (Jacob Panetta) you shouldn’t be so quick delete your Twitter or your Instagram account you will probably be able to play again… that’s what history says...”

Ad

This comes on the heels of a similar incident that happened last weekend during an American Hockey League game. AHL league representatives suspended Krystof Hrabik, a forward for the San Jose Barracuda, for 30 games after he was also accused of making a racist gesture.

It was the second time the AHL had to suspend a player for a racial taunt directed at Tucson Roadrunners forward Boko Imama, a Black player.