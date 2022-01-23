JSO looking for two missing children

Braylon Marcus Summerlin and J’Quan Tyrell Grant were reported missing early this morning.

Jacksonville, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two missing children, Braylon Marcus Summerlin and J’Quan Tyrell Grant. The children were last seen together on foot at 1700 Detroit Street. Here are their descriptions:

Braylon Marcus Summerlin

Age: 10

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Height: 4′3′'

Weight: 110 pounds

Eyes & Hair: brown, black

Last seen wearing all black clothing

J’Quan Tyrell Grant

Age: 11

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Height: 5′2′'

Weight: 130 pounds

Eyes & Hair: brown, black

Last seen wearing a teal jacket, black jeans, red shoes

“Due to the circumstances involved and the tender ages of the children, we are asking for assistance in locating them to ascertain their safety,” JSO wrote.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of these children is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.