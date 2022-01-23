Ways to protect your home from fires as temperatures drop

Fire departments know that during these cold snaps the chance of fires go up.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the temperature drops, there can be an uptick in fires.

Fire departments know that during these cold snaps, the chance of fires go up. There are some things that can be done in our homes now to try to prevent fires from happening.

Some of the fires this year were fatal and total losses.

“We don’t like to see it -- people losing their possessions, losing their homes,” Jacksonville Association of Firefighters President Randy Wyse said. “Things like that’s not good.”

Wyse said during cold snaps, they see more fires.

“But our men and women get in there quick, try to lessen the damage and try to make it as easy as they can for the citizens,” Wyse said.

He said fires in cold weather can be caused by the homeless population starting fires in vacant homes, space heaters and more.

“Anytime it gets cold, people are ready to break out the heaters,” Wyse said. “It’s really important to keep it away from combustible material.”

He said to keep space heaters at least 3-4 feet away from things in your home. If you’re burning a fire in a fireplace, make sure it’s all the way out before going to bed. Be sure to shut the screen and glass doors. And don’t dump coals in a garbage can if you have a fire outside.

He said the departments are ready to respond, and keeping those tips in mind can help prevent fires in the future.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports approximately 1,200 fires a year are caused by space heaters.

This is also a good time of the year to check the batteries in your smoke alarms.