Man wanted in Alabama double murder captured in St. Augustine, police say

Renee Beninate , Reporter

John Peyton Scott III (Provided by Helena Police Department)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A man wanted in a double homicide last week in Alabama was captured Monday afternoon in the St. Augustine area, authorities said.

John Peyton Scott III, 41, was arrested on warrants charging him with capital murder, the Helena, Alabama, Police Department said.

The St. Augustine Police Department told News4JAX that the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office handled the arrest.

At last check, Scott did not appear in online records for the St. Johns County jail.

Helena police announced Sunday night that the warrants had been issued for Scott in the Jan. 19 deaths of 40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited and 75-year-old Chester E. Tarwater Jr.

At the time, Helena police said they had “reason to believe that Scott could be armed and should be considered dangerous.”

According to AL.com, Tarwater Whited, Scott’s girlfriend, and Tarwater, Tarwater Whited’s father, were found dead by Tarwater’s 12-year-old grandson inside their home in Helena, which is considered to be a suburb of Birmingham and located nearly 500 miles away from St. Augustine.

