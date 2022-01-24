Pictures show vehicle crashed into Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A car crashed into a home in Jacksonville Sunday night, according to witnesses.

Witnesses told News4Jax’s Marilyn Parker the man’s brakes went out and he ended up crashing into a house.

The witnesses said they don’t know where he went after the accident because they said he wasn’t in the car when it went into the house.

It started down the street, the driver hit a fence and uprooted a bush out of the ground. It even did some damage to another car.

News4Jax spoke with the man who was sleeping in this room when it all happened He said ultimately he’s grateful no one was hurt. He said both JSO and JFRD responded.

He’s not sure how much it’s going to cost to fix the damage.