41º
wjxt logo

LIVE

Local News

Pictures show vehicle crashed into Westside home

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Tags: Crash
Full Screen
1 / 6

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

Pictures show a vehicle crashed into a home on Jacksonville's Westside, leaving behind severe damage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A car crashed into a home in Jacksonville Sunday night, according to witnesses.

Witnesses told News4Jax’s Marilyn Parker the man’s brakes went out and he ended up crashing into a house.

The witnesses said they don’t know where he went after the accident because they said he wasn’t in the car when it went into the house.

It started down the street, the driver hit a fence and uprooted a bush out of the ground. It even did some damage to another car.

News4Jax spoke with the man who was sleeping in this room when it all happened He said ultimately he’s grateful no one was hurt. He said both JSO and JFRD responded.

He’s not sure how much it’s going to cost to fix the damage.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Florida girl and North Carolina A&T SU grad who thrives in breaking news.

email

facebook

twitter