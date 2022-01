JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal is investigating a house fire that broke out on Cherry street in Neptune Beach on Sunday.

Video from the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department showed the intensity of the flames.

Firefighters put it out quickly, no one was hurt. But the person who lived there had to spend the night somewhere else.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Photo credit: Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department (@THEJFRD on Twitter)