Urban Meyer on accusation of kicking Josh Lambo: ‘I certainly did not’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer appeared Monday in an interview on OutKick’s Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich, where he spoke about an accusation made by the team’s former kicker, Josh Lambo.

In December, Lambo spoke to the Tampa Bay Times, telling the newspaper that Meyer referred to him by vulgar names and kicked him during a warmup.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo said. “... Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”

On Monday, Meyer addressed what was said.

“You know, when you come out and say that there was a player kicked — that’s not true. That’s not true at all,” Meyer said.

Dakich followed up by questioning Meyer: “You didn’t kick the kicker?”

“I certainly did not,” Meyer said. “...To kick someone? Come on. I’ve done this 37 years — Kick a player? And other players came up to me and said, you know, we saw the whole thing.”

In the Tampa Bay Times interview, Lambo called it a five out of ten kick.

“It certainly wasn’t as hard as he could’ve done it, but it certainly wasn’t a love tap,” Lambo said. “Truthfully, I’d register it as a five (out of 10). Which in the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee. And for a second, I couldn’t believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, ‘Don’t you ever f--king kick me again!’ And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f--k I want.’”

Lambo was released by the team on Oct. 19 after struggling this season. He departed as the most accurate kicker in franchise history.

Meyer was fired by team owner Shad Khan hours after the Tampa Bay Times report broke.