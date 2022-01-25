3 students hurt in Putnam County school bus crash, deputies say

Three students suffered minor injuries in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus in Putnam County, authorities said.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle struck a school bus at Crill Avenue and Latesha Terrace.

Deputies said eight Palatka Junior-Senior High School students were on the bus at the time — three of whom were transported to Putnam Community Medical Center with minor injuries.

Deputies said the families of all of the students were notified.

No information on the driver who struck the bus was immediately available, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.