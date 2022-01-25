Good Samaritans rushed to help when West 13th Street home caught fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two good Samaritans jumped into action to help rescue a family from a house fire Monday evening in the Hogan’s Creek area.

Three people ended up in a hospital after the fire, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

News4JAX on Tuesday spoke with the good Samaritans, Sirrah Ruise and his cousin Carolyn Spatcher, who ran to try to help the three people when the home on West 13th Street caught fire.

Ruise and Spatcher said that when they got to the house, a man who was visibly burned was pulling his aunt out of the home but could only pull her as far as the front porch.

“There was an explosion. Stuff was falling on her, the glass. Oh, my God,” Spatcher said.

Ruise said: “I assisted him in pulling her out onto the lawn, but she couldn’t walk.”

Ruise said he and the woman’s injured nephew managed to eventually pull the woman, whose legs and the rest of her body were badly burned, into the street, where they all patted her down to put out the flames.

But while this was happening, Ruise said, the nephew’s girlfriend was trapped in a room on the second floor as flames had already reached that level.

“She was just screaming through the bars, ‘Help me, help me.’ But when my family and I went to go walk into the home along with the nephew, the house blew up. That was the third explosion. There was nothing we could do,” Ruise recounted. “He said step back, and the house blew up, and she screamed and screamed and screamed she didn’t want to die, please help her.”

JFRD then arrived on the scene and was able to rescue the trapped woman while also putting out the fire. News4JAX has learned that the trapped woman, along with her boyfriend and the boyfriend’s aunt, all had serious burns and were all taken to UF Health Jacksonville before they were transported to UF Health Shands Burn Center in Gainesville.

Meanwhile, the good Samaritans said they are psychologically struggling after what they witnessed.

“It’s very traumatizing for me,” Ruise said.

Spatcher said: “Oh, my God. I don’t wish that on nobody’s family.”

The good Samaritans also said they’re upset that a group of people stood there and shot cellphone videos instead of helping them assist the man and his aunt who were already outside the house.