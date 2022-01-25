The Florida Department of Health shuts down monoclonal sites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health is shutting down all state-run monoclonal antibody treatment sites until further notice after the Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorization for Regeneron.

Governor DeSantis released a statement last night stating, “This indefensible edict takes treatment out of the hands of medical professionals and will cost some Americans their lives.”

The shutdown impacts the Southside Senior Center, as well as the Joseph Lee Center in Brentwood. If you already had an appointment, the state will let you know it’s canceled.

Governor DeSantis heavily promoted the treatment as a part of his administration’s COVID-19 response. After weeks of back-and-forth with the federal government – the state secured 15,000 doses to support opening new treatment centers.

“Florida disagrees with the decision that blocks access to any available treatments in the absence of clinical evidence,” said The Health Department.

The FDA said Regeneron and Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody drugs don’t work against Omicron, but there is a chance if the drugs are proven effective, the FDA could reauthorize them.

The agency said restricting their use will eliminate unnecessary side effects, including allergic reactions.

The state is encouraging people to seek out what is called “emerging treatments” on its new website healthieryoufl.com, It was launched as part of the new surgeon general’s wellness initiative.

It also recommends supplements to guard against covid-19:

Zinc

Vitamin D

Vitamin C

Quercetin

Also, Fluvoxamine which is a pill approved to treat obsessive-compulsive disorders. It is often prescribed to treat anxiety depression and panic attacks. Studies have shown it is highly effective at preventing hospitalization in covid-19 patients.

According to the National Institutes of health – there’s not enough data to recommend for or against the use of any vitamin to prevent or treat covid-19.

As with any treatment, it’s important to consult your doctor.