This northwest St. Johns County development will be home to the district’s next new school

The St. Johns County School District said the next new school to be built will be located in the Shearwater community. (In the red circle at the bottom of this photo)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County School District officials said Tuesday a new school is in the works for the northwest part of the county.

The new K-8 school will be built in the Shearwater neighborhood off County Road 210, the district said, and it is scheduled to open in time for the 2023-24 school year.

St. Johns County Superintendent Tim Forson said he does have concerns about hitting that construction goal due to the same pandemic- and inflation-related delays seen in other industries over the last two years.

The school, tentatively named K-8 School NN, will hold about 1,500 students and relieve overcrowding at nearby Freedom Crossing Academy, Timberlin Creek Elementary School and Switzerland Point Middle School.

Northwest St. Johns County in particular has seen a huge population boom in the last 10 years, and the district is scrambling to keep up with demand.

The new school, which will sit close to County Road 16A, is one of four new schools to be built in the county over the next five years — one new elementary school, three new K-8 schools along with a school expansion at South Woods Elementary in Elkton.

The district has said no new high schools will be built in the next five years because the district has maxed out its credit card, so to speak, and can’t borrow any more money. But Beachside High School in the Beachwalk community is expected to be finished next summer and open for the 2022-23 school year.