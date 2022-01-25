St. Johns County commission chair considering referendum for sales tax increase

Henry Dean, chairman of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, joins us to dig into the dramatic growth of St. Johns County and its impact on the people who live there.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners could consider a referendum for a sales tax increase from 6.5 cents to 7.5 cents, commission Chair Henry Dean said Tuesday.

Dean made the announcement on “The Morning Show,” saying he had thought about that option but had not talked about it publicly or discussed it with the commission.

The disclosure came ahead of a commission workshop Tuesday morning addressing the county’s rapid growth.

St. Johns County resident Steve Lacy said that may be the only option.

“Nobody wants to pay more taxes, but frankly I don’t know how we’re going to be able to afford it,” Lacy said.

According to the 2020 census, between 2010 and 2020, St. Johns County grew by nearly 44%. It is one of the fastest-growing counties in the U.S. and the second-fastest growing county in Florida.

Ad

St. Johns County board of commissioners holding public workshop to address county’s rapid growth. U.S. Census shows from 2010 to 2020, St. Johns County grew by 83,386 people.@wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/dmkyEynbXc — WJXT Ashley Harding (@WJXTAshleyH) January 25, 2022

As Tuesday’s presentation from the commission got underway, commissioners reiterated the growth in the number of people and approved developments. But one of the biggest takeaways from the presentation was that there are 13 deficient county roads in St. Johns County — which would cost the county around $155 million to fix.

Many St. Johns County residents spoke out during public commentary, saying there are a number of reasons why growth needs to slow down. Several people talked about the increase in traffic, there not being enough parks and also how they said the development has an impact on their quality of life.

“Perhaps the vast majority of St. Johns County residents don’t want to see a lot more development, especially at the rapidity we have seen,” said one woman, followed by a round of applause.

St. Johns County resident Mark Genezier said: “Traffic is everywhere. It’s really changed the complexion of our community.”

Ad

Genezier and his wife protested outside the County Auditorium building As veterinarians, they said the tree removal to make way for development is harming animals.

“We’ve seen the trajectory of what development does both to the local wildlife and we’ve seen what it does to the surroundings,” Genezier said. “If you drive down some of those roads in the county, what used to be forests and woods are now clear cut where they just come in and everything on the property is taken to the ground.”

It also came out at the workshop that the commission has already approved more development.

Last year, the county approved permits for 820 single-family homes. That’s said to be a record for the building department’s whole history, and the county keeps growing.

In December, the Silverleaf community was approved for an expansion that would add 2,394 acres and up to 5,600 more housing units.

Ad

There’s also Grand Cypress, a development going up on the bestbet gambling spot.

No decisions were made by the commission on Tuesday.