23-year-old driver killed in crash on I-10 in Jacksonville, FHP says

A 23-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate 10 in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was headed west in a black Pontiac sedan when he drove off the road and hit a guardrail in the center median. His car ended up in the left lane and was hit by another car.

The driver of the Pontiac, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to the report.

The 39-year-old driver of the other car was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt, the report said.