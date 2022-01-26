Federal court hearing scheduled for former Latitude 360 owner

Attorney: Former Latitude 360 owner could face stiff financial penalties if convicted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A hearing in federal court is scheduled Wednesday afternoon for Brent Brown, the former owner of Latitude 360 who was indicted this month on 17 counts of failing to pay the IRS payroll taxes from his employees.

The hearing is set for 2 p.m.

Brown opened Latitude 360 in Jacksonville in early 2011, originally called Latitude 30. The entertainment complex was located on Philips Highway near The Avenues Mall.

According to the indictment, Brown also operated three Latitude 360 locations in Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Albany. The indictment said payroll taxes weren’t paid for employees in Jacksonville, as well as at the other locations.

The indictment said the four subsidiaries withheld taxes from employee wages, including federal income taxes, in 2015 and 2016, but failed to send the taxes to the federal government. The taxes owed total more than $1 million, according to the indictment.

In 2016, former employees had told News4JAX that some of their paychecks had bounced. That same year, Latitude 360 in Jacksonville closed after it was evicted. The landlord said the business was $3 million behind on rent.

In 2018, Brown was charged in Duval County with failing to send sales taxes to the state. He later pleaded guilty and was given probation.