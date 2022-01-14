Former owner of Latitude 360 indicted for payroll tax fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Brent Brown was indicted Friday with 17 counts of failing to remit to the IRS payroll taxes withheld from employees of Latitude 360. If convicted, Brown faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison for each count.

Brown opened Latitude 360 in Jacksonville in early 2011. The entertainment complex had a bowling alley, theater and bars near The Avenues mall.

Brown opened four subsidiaries in other states under the Latitude 360 umbrella. According to the indictment, those subsidiaries withheld taxes from employee wages, including federal income taxes in 2015 and 2016. The taxes owed total more than $1 million.

Brent Brown filed for bankruptcy while owing several employees backpay. He faced 34 charges in Pennsylvania for bad business dealings there, including not paying employees or paying them with bad checks.

Ad

In 2016, Latitude 360 held an auction in hopes of using the money to pay back taxes. The items went for much less than they were worth.