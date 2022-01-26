Video: Jim Piggott compares at-home COVID-19 tests

The free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government have been showing up in local mailboxes for several days now.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government have been showing up in local mailboxes for several days now.

On Wednesday, News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott took a closer look at how those tests compare to popular ones sold in drug stores. In the video above, you can watch how the ones he received in the mail stack up to others.

We have seen it takes about seven days to get the test. It’s limited to four tests per household.

You can order the tests to be delivered to your home at COVIDtests.gov.

Those who don’t have access to the internet can call 1-800-232-0233. The hotline is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight.