$5M Rush: Jacksonville woman strikes gold in scratch-off

A 56-year-old Jacksonville woman claimed a $5 million top prize from a scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

The woman purchased her winning $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off ticket at the BP Food Store at 8863 San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,550,000.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.