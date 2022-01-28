2 killed in wrong-way crash on Wilson Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A driver and passenger were killed early Friday morning when their car was struck by a pickup truck driving the wrong way on Wilson Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers were called to the crash at the intersection of Wilson Boulevard and I-295 just after midnight.

Investigators said a white pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Wilson Boulevard when it collided with a gray sedan. The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries. The driver and passenger of the sedan died at the scene. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Investigators said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash and that is under investigation.

All lanes on Wilson Boulevard and the south-bound exit ramp from I-295 to Wilson Boulevard were closed during the investigation, but have reopened.

Traffic Homicide and the Crime Scene Unit responded and are conducting an active investigation.