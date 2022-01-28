53º
Crescent Beach Bridge closed due to emergency repairs

Staff, News4JAX

The Crescent Beach Bridge on State Road 206 was closed Friday due to emergency repairs, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The closure was reported about 11:30 a.m.

FDOT told News4JAX this was nothing structural — the arms on top of the bridge were stuck in the down position and the issue should be fixed shortly.

In the meantime, drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.

