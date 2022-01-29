2 employees of Atlantic Beach massage parlor accused of performing sex acts on undercover officer

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A prostitution investigation ends with the arrests of the owner and an employee of an Atlantic Beach massage parlor, according to an arrest report from the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

An arrest report states an undercover officer went to Ocean Massage and agreed to pay $160 for an hourlong massage with two women.

According to the report, the officer said he was led into a massage room, where a woman performed a sex act. The report states a second person walked in, and also began performing a sex act.

The report states that a predetermined signal was then given, and the two women were taken into custody Thursday evening.

“I basically just saw the SUV, the patrol come up, and then take people out and put them into the car,” said Melissa Dominguez, who works at a neighboring business.

News4JAX went by the massage parlor, which had a lit “open” sign. No one was there. We also called their number, but it went to voicemail.

Both women are each facing one count of prostitution. Because the charges are misdemeanor, News4JAX has omitted their names from this story.