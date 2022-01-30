Fatal crash on Normandy Blvd at Herlong Rd kills 54-year-old man

Jacksonville, Fla. – A 54-year-old man is dead following a fatal crash on Normandy Blvd at Herlong Rd.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was heading northbound in an SUV when he traveled into the intersection of Normandy Blvd and Herlong Rd. A 26-year-old, driving a sedan, was heading eastbound and collided with the left side of the SUV.

The 54-year-old died as a result of the collision. FHP says he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the sedan did not suffer any injuries.