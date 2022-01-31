Forbes values Shad Khan’s sports empire at $4.8 billion

Owner Shad Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the start of a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan made his debut this year on Forbes’ list of the world’s most valuable sports empires.

According to Forbes, Khan has the No. 12 most valuable sports portfolio in the world with an estimated value of $4.8 billion.

Along with the Jaguars, Khan also owns Fulham F.C. and helped launch launched the pro-wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling, which is run by his son, Tony Khan.

Forbes noted that Khan’s value is expected to rise even more with the development of Fulham F.C.’s new stadium.

Khan bought the Jaguars from former owner Wayne Weaver in 2011 for $760 million. Two years later he reportedly bought Fulham F.C. for more than $200 million.

Now the Jaguars are worth $2.8 billion, according to Forbes, and Khan’s personal fortune is $8.1 billion.

The value of the Jaguars has risen dramatically despite a lack of success on the field over the last 10 years. The Jaguars have a record of 42-119 since Khan took over the team.

Recently Khan has received criticism from fans for his track record and the reported decision to retain general manager Trent Baalke.

The world’s largest sports empire is Liberty Media, with properties including the Atlanta Braves and other entities valued at a total $17.2 billion, Forbes said.