Nearly 20,000 treadmills recalled due to fire hazard

A loose power cord that could lead to sparking, smoking and fire is the reason nearly 20,000 treadmills are being recalled in North America.

Johnson Health Tech said its Matrix T1 and T3 series commercial treadmills have a power cord that can become loose from the treadmill’s power socket, posing a fire risk.

There are currently 19,900 units in North America, mostly in gyms and large-scale workout facilities. This recall involves the Matrix Fitness T1X, T1xe, T3x and T3xh treadmills. The treadmill has a running platform that measures 60 inches long by 20 inches wide, a 33-inch-wide console and a straight power cord with no power cord bracket. Matrix is printed on the treadmill console masts. The model name and the serial number are located on the connecting bar at the bottom of the machine near the power socket. The serial number is comprised of the letters TM, a three-digit model number, the manufacture date in YY/MM format, followed by a five-digit serial. The recalled treadmills were manufactured from January 2009 through January 2018.

The treadmills with the following serial numbers are included in this recall:

MODEL NAME

SERIAL NUMBER RANGES

T1x/T1xe - TM5070901##### through TM5071210#####

T3x/T3xe - TM5090901##### through TM5091311#####

T1x/T1xe - TM5141006##### through TM5141101#####

T1x/T1xe - TM5221105##### through TM5221801#####

T3x/T3xe - TM5231006##### through TM5231801#####

T3xh - TM5261412##### through TM5261801#####

Remedy:

Exercise facilities should ensure that the power cord is completely inserted into the power socket on the treadmills prior to each use, until repaired. Contact Johnson Health Tech North America to schedule a free installation of a power cord bracket. Johnson Health Tech North America is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Matrix Fitness has received 58 reports of the treadmill’s power cord and socket sparking, smoking, and/or melting, including seven reports of fire; two resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Johnson Health Tech North America and Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores nationwide and online at www.MatrixFitness.com from August 2009 through October 2020 for between $3,400 and $8,900.

Manufactured In:

China and Taiwan

Importer(s):

Johnson Health Tech North America Inc., of Cottage Grove, Wisc.