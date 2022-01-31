Plea deals filed for two of the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The men were convicted of murder in November 2021 for chasing Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks when he was out for a jog, cutting off his escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun. (Pool, file)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – New court documents reveal federal prosecutors have reached plea agreements with the father and son convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Gregory and Travis McMichael are already serving life sentences for Arbery’s murder. The plea deals are for their upcoming federal hate crimes trial.

So far, there hasn’t been any mention of a plea agreement for William “Roddie” Bryan, who is also facing a life sentence. Court filings from last week denied a motion sent by Bryan asking to exclude certain evidence.

Monday is the final pre-trial conference for the federal trial, and jury selection is slated to start a week from today.

The lawyer representing the Arbery family says the family did not agree to the plea agreement and will take up the matter at a hearing this morning. The hearing is planned for 10 a.m. This is an ongoing story, and new developments will be provided.

A pre-trial hearing is still scheduled for this morning at 10 a.m.