SaferWatch: New app acts as ‘digital panic button’ for Clay County residents

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office wants to give everyone with a smartphone their own digital panic button.
The department is announcing the launch of the SaferWatch App on Monday.
SaferWatch allows users to report a crime or suspicious activity to the police without calling. The web and mobile-based security system was created to enhance security at schools, corporations, public venues and neighborhoods.
After a user reports an incident, SaferWatch sends the user’s physical location and profile. An instant notification gets sent to administrators and law enforcement, notifying them of the situation. A mass notification is then sent to everyone after the report has been verified.
In addition to giving residents access to these emergency services through the app -– organizations can sign up for their own dedicated channels people can subscribe to, such as schools and hospitals. That way users can get notifications when there is a security situation at those locations.
The app can be downloaded by searching Saferwatch on Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Click here for more information on the SaferWatch app.