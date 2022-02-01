Increased police presence at UNF after social media threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida announced Tuesday morning that students should expect to see increased police presence on campus after the UNF Police Department was made aware of a threat posted to social media.

The announcement came hours after Edward Waters University in Jacksonville told students it was essentially locking down all campus activities for the day in the wake of a threat of violence made against its campus. EWU is now among more than a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia that received bomb threats, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time on Monday.

UNF said its increased police response is “out of an abundance of caution” and said some activities on campus Tuesday will be postponed.

Classes will be held and the university offices remain open, the alert said.

If you have any information or see any suspicious activity on campus, please contact the University of North Florida Police Department at 904-620-2800. Crimes can also be reported confidentially through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program at https://www.unf.edu/upd/Silent_Witness_Form.aspx