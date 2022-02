JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The American Red Cross was called to help three children and three adults after a house fire Tuesday afternoon off Collins Road near Blanding Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said the fire was determined to be a cooking fire.

Crews said they responded about 3:45 p.m. to the house fire and could see smoke showing when they arrived.

About 10 minutes later, the fire was under control, crews said.