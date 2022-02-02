Gov. DeSantis announces another $89 million for workforce education

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis was at Santa Fe College in Gainesville on Wednesday morning to announce another $89 million in funding for workforce education.

The money will go towards training programs for state colleges and school districts across the state.

DeSantis said the money will help create career and technical education charter schools at places like Santa Fe so that high school students can get credentials in high-demand fields while in high school.

“One of the things that we’ve really emphasized since I’ve been governor, yes, we like you know, the state university, the state colleges, it’s great, but so much of the career and technical has moved out of high schools where it used to be a staple,” DeSantis said. “It seems like over the last generation that was the emphasis, so we want to get more of that in high schools and obviously have more opportunities for apprenticeships.”

DeSantis said he’s also putting millions more to expand STEM programs along with programs that address critical workforce needs, like nursing, supply chain logistics and law enforcement.