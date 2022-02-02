Man treated for injuries after shooting in Brentwood neighborhood

Photo from scene of shooting in Brentwood neighborhood on Feb. 2, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was treated for his injuries and released from a hospital after a shooting that was reported Wednesday afternoon in the Brentwood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Scott, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called to West 21st Street at about 1:44 p.m., following a ShotSpotter notification. Investigators located several shell casings in the roadway. Scott said that moments later, a man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Scott said it’s believed that one vehicle was parked along West 21st Street, when another pulled up and began shooting.

“We don’t know how many individuals were in either vehicle and the suspect or suspects in this case are still at large,” Scott said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.