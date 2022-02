JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 66-year-old woman died after she was hit by a truck Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was crossing the road, not in the designated crosswalk, at the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Harts Rd. on Jacksonville’s Northside at around 7 p.m., FHP said.

When she did not yield to oncoming traffic, she was struck by a Chevy Silverado.

No passengers from the vehicle were injured.