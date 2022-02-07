Deadly shooting on Baymeadows Road adds to violent weekend in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died after she was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night on Baymeadows Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The scene was just east of I-95. Crime scene tape was up in between the parking lot of a Krystal restaurant and a Gate gas station.

Sgt. Hopely, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene at about 6:48 p.m. They found the woman, who died at the scene. No arrests were immediately announced.

Detectives at the scene were interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The shooting adds to what was a violent weekend in Jacksonville. Six shootings were reported over a 12-hour span starting Saturday evening.