6 shootings in 12 hours mark violent weekend in Jacksonville

JSO on the scene of one of six separate shootings that happened over a 12-hour span.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating six separate shootings on Sunday after a violent winter weekend that saw gunfire erupt from Mandarin to the Westside.

So far, just one suspected shooter has been arrested, according to JSO.

JSO said it all started Saturday night around 7 p.m. when a 14-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander was injured when someone started shooting during a fight on Cleveland Road in the Grand Park area. She is expected to recover.

Also Saturday night, a man drove himself to a local hospital after he was shot multiple times in his legs in the New Town area. He’s is expected to be OK.

Map shows locations of reported shooting that happened Saturday night into Sunday morning in Jacksonville. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Then, early Sunday morning, JSO said it got a report that a teen was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition by a citizen. JSO said the shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. on the Westside in the Normany Estates area and is being investigated as an accident.

Ad

Just a few minutes later, around 1 a.m., two men were shot on Art Museum Drive near the Empire Point neighborhood. The men, who are expected to recover, told JSO they were approached by an unknown man who shot both of them after an argument.

Three hours later, around 4 a.m. in the Mandarin area, a man was rushed to a local hospital after he was shot multiple times when he confronted a suspected car burglar at an apartment complex on Sunbeam Road, according to JSO. The man shot was said to be in stable condition.

As the sun rose, JSO said it found a woman on Golfair Boulevard who had been shot in the wrist after an argument at a gas station. JSO said it has detained the alleged shooter, a man in his mid-20s, as well as another man who was injured during the fight. JSO said the woman was shot after she tried to break up a fight between the two men.

Ad

JSO is still looking for answers in most of the shootings.

Anyone who witnessed any of these incidents or has any information is asked to call (904) 630-0500, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS, or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.