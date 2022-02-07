🔒 Be storm ready with Severe Weather Preparedness Week

News4JAX Insiders can get their severe weather questions answered in an exlcusive LIVE chat with Danielle Uliano and Mark Collins today (Monday, Feb. 7) at 10:30 a.m.

Keeping your family safe is one of the top priorities at News4JAX.

That is why The Weather Authority wants to answer your questions about staying ahead of storms and what to do when some of our worst weather strikes.

Sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and NOAA, National Severe Weather Preparedness Week is a nationwide effort designed to increase awareness of the severe weather that affects everyone and to encourage individuals, families, businesses, and communities to know their risk, take action, and be a positive example.

Florida and Georgia are getting prepared February 7-11 and so are we.

The Weather Authority meteorologists Danielle Uliano and Mark Collins answered questions that News4JAX Insiders posted in the comments section of this story below.