JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends will gather Tuesday morning to remember legendary Raines High School football coach and principal Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson is also being remembered as a loving father, husband and friend.

His funeral will be at St. Paul AME Church on New Kings Road.

News4JAX will stream his funeral live starting at 10 a.m.