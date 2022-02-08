GasBuddy reveals the cheapest, most expensive days of the week to buy gas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – GasBuddy released a new study that found the best and worst days of the week to fill up in order to maximize savings.

To find the cheapest and most expensive days to buy gas, GasBuddy analyzed gas price data from the GasBuddy app from Jan 1 to Dec 16, 2021.

Best Day to Save Money: Monday

The first day of the week offers the lowest average gas prices in the majority of the U.S. -- 17 states including Illinois, Michigan and Virginia. Monday was also the best day to buy gas on GasBuddy’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 studies.

In Florida, GasBuddy found that the best day to buy gas was on Friday. In Georgia, the best day to purchase gas was on a Tuesday.

Worst Day to Save Money: Thursday

In 2019, Saturday was named the worst day of the week in 16 states. In 2021, Thursday topped the list as the most expensive day of the week by far in 28 states. In 2021, the middle of the week became far more expensive to fill up than on Mondays or Fridays. While the weekend previously held the title for the most expensive prices, Wednesday now follows Thursday as the most expensive day to fill up.

In Florida, GasBuddy found that the worst day to buy gas was on Wednesday. In Georgia, the worst day to purchase gas was also on Wednesday.

Individual state insights can be found here.