July selection moving quickly in Arbery death federal trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The questioning of potential jurors in the federal hate crimes trial of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is moving quickly.

The panel from Wednesday morning consisted of 12 potential jurors. At last check, five of those 12 were struck for cause.

Three of them alone were excused because they either said they already believed the defendants were guilty or did not believe they could look past the defendants’ prior convictions in the state trial last year.

Another potential juror who was struck is a retired department of corrections officer who was assaulted by an inmate while working in the prison system. He also indicated in his questionnaire that “hates crimes are overblown” and “racism was a problem in America, but not anymore.”

Another man who was also struck for cause told the court he knew a lot about the case and had publicly commented online about it. In fact, he said he had posted, “Travis McMichael was 100% LEGALLY responsible.” Still, he said, he could separate his beliefs during the state case from this case, but the man was excused.

For the second day in a row, Arbery’s father made his way to the federal courthouse in Brunswick on Wednesday morning. He was later joined by other family members.

The judge also offered a modification as to how long she expects the trial to last. Earlier this week, she said seven to 12 days. But on Wednesday, she said seven to 10.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck on Feb. 23, 2020, after spotting him running in their Georgia neighborhood. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

Allegations that the killing was motivated by racism are at the heart of the federal case in U.S. District Court, where the McMichaels and Bryan are charged with violating 25-year-old Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was Black.

All three were convicted of murder in November in a Georgia state court, where they were later sentenced to life in prison. They were charged separately in a federal indictment and must stand trial a second time on hate crime charges. The McMichaels and Bryan have pleaded not guilty in the federal case.

Jury selection began Monday, with those summoned questioned in court about what they already know about the case, their feelings on issues involving race and other matters that could prevent them from serving as impartial jurors. Potential jurors were identified in court only by numbers, not by name. They weren’t asked their race and often did not mention it when answering questions.

When court adjourned Tuesday, Judge Lisa Godbey Wood had qualified 47 jury pool members, out of 77 questioned, to return to court next week, when she plans to seat a final panel of 12 jurors and four alternates. Wood predicted that will happen Monday.

The judge wants 55 to 60 qualified candidates before narrowing the field to the final panel. She originally wanted 36.

Jury selection took more than two weeks in the state’s murder case. The search for an impartial jury in federal court comes after the McMichaels and Bryan were convicted and sentenced in the widely publicized first trial, and just a week after attorneys announced the McMichaels planned to plead guilty in the federal case in a deal with prosecutors that quickly fell apart.

In the state murder trial, defense attorneys argued the defendants were justified in chasing Arbery because they suspected he had committed crimes in their neighborhood. Travis McMichael testified that he opened fire in self-defense after Arbery attacked him with fists and grabbed for his shotgun.