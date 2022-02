JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The American Red Cross was called to help four adults after a mobile home fire on Sears Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said the fire was determined to be an electrical fire.

Crews said they responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. to the fire and could see flames when they arrived.

About 10 minutes later, the fire was under control, crews said.