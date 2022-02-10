Edward Waters University awarded $300K Impact Grant funds from Propel Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Representatives from The Propel Center and Apple, Inc. visited the Edward Waters University campus to present a $300,000 check to Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr., the EWU president.

According to a news release from the university, the grant is in support of academic programming and learning opportunities, particularly in the areas of the arts and entertainment industries.

“As Florida’s ‘Destination Institution’ of Emerging Eminence, we are honored to accept this signature gift from our partners at The Propel Center which will also support the continued advancement of our institution’s mission to provide expanded and relevant high quality academic and experiential opportunities to under gird the comprehensive success of our students,” Faison Jr. said in a prepared statement.

Dr. Charles Gibbs, president of The Propel Center, presented the award last Wednesday in an afternoon ceremony with students and staff.

Following the consideration of 44 proposals, the news release states, EWU was one of 10 HBCUs chosen to receive the grant. EWU said in the news release that it will work toward developing its D.R.E.A.M. program (Developing Resources for Entertainment, Arts and Music).

EWU says the D.R.E.A.M. program looks to target 10 to 20 students who will participate in a monthly program and seminar “featuring current music moguls as facilitating teachers and instructors.”