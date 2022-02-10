Following deadly fire, JFRD provides new smoke detectors along N. Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – By News4JAX count, five people have died in Jacksonville house fires in 2022, and on Thursday, the city’s Fire and Rescue Department took additional steps to prevent that number from increasing.

Members of JFRD walked door-to-door along North Main Street, where a man died in a fire Monday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nearby, crews knocked on the door of John Russell. He told them he had a working smoke detector, but thanked JFRD for checking on him and his neighbors.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Russell told us.

These neighborhood door knocks will be happening more and more. A new position was just created in the fire department to implement more safety programs like this. Fire Chief Keith Powers says it’s saving lives.

“The smoke detectors give you an early warning that something is going on long before the smoke overcomes you in the house,” Powers explained.

And you don’t have to be in an area where they’re actually walking through the neighborhoods.

If you have questions about smoke detectors, or if you need one, you can contact the fire department or the city at 630-CITY. They will install one in your place if you need it and answer any questions that you have.