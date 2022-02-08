At least one dead after mobile fire on Main St., JFRD reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is investigating a deadly fire on Main Street that broke out Tuesday morning.
Fire crews responded to the home around 7 a.m. and quickly put the fire out.
After the first search, the crew gave the all-clear, but upon a second search, the fire was confirmed deadly.
The state fire marshal has been requested, JFRD said.
Crews are responding to a mobile home structure fire in the 7000 block of main st…E9 is on scene advising this is a working fire.— THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) February 8, 2022