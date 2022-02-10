Turbo roundabout in Arlington aims to improve safety

Sky 4 shows the turbo roundabout is at the University Boulevard and Merrill Road intersection outside the Jacksonville University entrance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority hopes a new roundabout at a busy intersection in Arlington makes the area safer for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

The turbo roundabout is at the University Boulevard and Merrill Road intersection outside the Jacksonville University entrance. JTA says it’s the first of its kind in the country.

While the roundabout has already been open for almost a month, JTA hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday.

A few things that make it unique are the sidewalks around it, the landscaping, and smart crosswalks that have flashing lights warning drivers to stop so pedestrians can cross the street safely.

The upgrade at the busy intersection was made to cut down on crashes.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians should be alert here, follow the signs posted and the markers on the road.

Here are a few things to remember:

Yield to drivers already in the roundabout.

Don’t try to change lanes once you’re in it.

This inside lane is for three things: through traffic, left turns or U-turns.

The outside lane is for right turns only or through movements.

Bicyclists can either use the multi-use paths or can go through the roundabout like a car.

All pedestrians need to cross at these designated crosswalks.