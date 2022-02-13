1 dead, 1 injured after Jacksonville drive-by shooting on highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man died and another man was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning on a northwest Jacksonville highway.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, two men were riding in a car on Martin Luther King Parkway near Canal Street around 2 a.m. when someone driving a “dark-colored sedan” pulled up next to them, shot into the car at least six times and sped off.

JSO said the victims tried to drive away but lost control and the car flipped into a ditch.

The driver died at a nearby hospital and the passenger was hurt but expected to survive, JSO said.

Investigators are now looking for answers and hoping there is surveillance video from nearby businesses.

So far no arrests have been made, JSO said.