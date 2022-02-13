Man killed in possible ambush shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was shot Sunday morning in a possible ambush attack outside his Westside home.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man had just arrived home and was bringing some packages into the house on Monteau Drive around 9 a.m. when someone possibly came up behind him and fired at least one shot. The unidentified 49-year-old man fell to the ground inside the house and JSO said he died at the scene.

The man’s wife, who walked into the home in the Normandy Manor area just before the shooting, started screaming for help, JSO said.

JSO said it doesn’t appear to be a robbery because there was nothing demanded and nothing was taken, but the investigation is ongoing.

The man’s wife did not see the shooter, but one witness told JSO they saw a man running from the area.

JSO said it doesn’t know if the shooting was random or if the victim knew the shooter. The agency is asking witnesses or nearby residents with video surveillance to contact JSO.