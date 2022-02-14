53º
wjxt logo

Local News

7,300 Duval residents cast ballots during first weekend of early voting

Nearly 38,000 mail-in ballots have also be cast

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County
Nick Howland and Tracye Polson are running in Jacksonville City Council At-Large Group 3. (Photos provided by candidates)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Not many people took part during the first weekend of early voting for a special Jacksonville City Council election to replace the seat vacated by the late Tommy Hazouri.

Democrat Tracye Polson and Republican Nick Howland are vying for that position.

RELATED: Candidates on campaign trail as early voting kicks off Saturday for City Council runoff

As of Monday morning, 7,360 voted at the 15 early voting sites. Slightly more Democrats have voted than Republicans.

As for the vote-by-mail ballots, 37,784 have been returned and processed.

MORE: Trust Index: Is City Council candidate Tracye Polson ‘for defunding the police?’

Early voting will continue through the week, until Feb. 20, and the election is set for Feb. 22.

So far the turnout is 6.92% and it is predicted to be between 10 to 15%.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jim Piggott is the reporter to count on when it comes to city government and how it will affect the community.

email

facebook

twitter