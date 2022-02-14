7,300 Duval residents cast ballots during first weekend of early voting

Nick Howland and Tracye Polson are running in Jacksonville City Council At-Large Group 3.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Not many people took part during the first weekend of early voting for a special Jacksonville City Council election to replace the seat vacated by the late Tommy Hazouri.

Democrat Tracye Polson and Republican Nick Howland are vying for that position.

As of Monday morning, 7,360 voted at the 15 early voting sites. Slightly more Democrats have voted than Republicans.

As for the vote-by-mail ballots, 37,784 have been returned and processed.

Early voting will continue through the week, until Feb. 20, and the election is set for Feb. 22.

So far the turnout is 6.92% and it is predicted to be between 10 to 15%.