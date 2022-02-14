Jacksonville police officer who was hit by truck released from hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An officer has been discharged from a hospital after being hit by a truck while chasing a domestic violence suspect on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officer K. Kersten was at home recovering from his injuries at last check, News4JAX was told.

On Thursday night, according to an arrest report, Eric Smith had gotten into a domestic argument with a woman that left her with bruises and abrasions on her arms and neck, and when Kersten arrived, he saw Smith and ordered him to the ground.

Smith refused and ran away, and Kersten chased after him, the report shows. In surveillance video obtained by News4JAX, the officer can be seen running after the man.

The officer was then hit by a truck at 103rd Street and California Avenue, according to JSO. The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the truck stopped.

The officer suffered injuries to his lower extremities, JSO said.

Smith, 27, was booked shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday into the Duval County jail on charges of domestic battery, resisting police, false imprisonment and criminal mischief.

He appeared Friday afternoon in court. Smith asked if he could ask the judge a question, but his public defender advised him not to.

At the time of the overnight incident, records show, Smith was out on $100,000 bond on an armed burglary charge from October 2020. JSO filed a risk protection order against him, taking his gun away after the burglary, according to records.

The judge on Friday told Smith he’s staying in jail, his bond revoked on the prior charge.