Man arrested in deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside: Sources

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest has been made after a 49-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday in an apparent ambush attack outside his Westside home, according to News4JAX sources.

Christopher Thompson, 47, was booked Monday into the Duval County jail on charges of second-degree murder and resisting release, according to jail records.

Sources said Thomspon is the brother-in-law of Ronnie Lee Johnson, who was gunned down Sunday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man, later identified as Johnson, had just arrived home and was bringing some packages into the house on Monteau Drive around 9 a.m. Sunday when someone possibly came up behind him and fired at least one shot. The 49-year-old fell to the ground inside the house, and JSO said he died at the scene.

Ad

The man’s wife, who walked into the home in the Normandy Manor area just before the shooting, started screaming for help, JSO said. Police said their son was inside the house sleeping during the shooting.

JSO said it doesn’t appear to be a robbery because there was nothing demanded and nothing was taken, but the investigation is ongoing.

The man’s wife did not see the shooter, but one witness told JSO they saw a man running from the area.