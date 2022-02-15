Change of plea hearing canceled for former state attorney indicted on federal charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A scheduled hearing where a former state attorney was expected to plead guilty to federal charges this week was canceled, with no apparent explanation.

According to court records, a change of plea hearing for Jeffrey Siegmeister, scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, has been canceled. A federal court clerk told News4JAX no reason was given as to why.

The change of plea hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday, but the judge had rescheduled the hearing for Monday so that prosecutors would have time to submit more information and the defense would have time to review it.

Siegmeister served as the state attorney for Florida’s Third Judicial Circuit from 2013 to 2019. He faces federal charges including conspiracy, extortion, and fraud.

Siegmeister is accused of soliciting and accepting bribes in return for the “favorable disposition” of criminal cases. He is also accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly man and his estate.

Siegmeister was arrested in February 2021 in Arizona, following his indictment. A co-defendant in the indictment, Dixie County attorney Marion Michael O’Steen, has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy. He is currently scheduled to face trial in March.